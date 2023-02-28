2023: Jagaban, the conqueror, the lion is here!

Last week, following the feedback I got from my crystal ball, I had predicted that the outcome of the 2023 presidential election would flow from the fountain of Asiwaju Tinubu.

Though the official results have not yet been announced by the statutory body vested with that responsibility, collation from party agents at the Local Government levels, barring any miraculous manipulations, already located the winner; and I am very happy about the fact that my crystal ball located its orbit rightly.

It has proven to be very sharp and alive to its responsibilities. At least, I can predict those who will stay back in Nigeria and those who will exit through the back door to their habitual hibernation destination.

The election has also shown that the Peter Obi challenge is formidable; even though he may lack the usual spread in terms of geopolitical demography, to fulfil the constitutional requirement.

Peter Obi’s youthful voters have shown that they have capacity to upstage even a good applecart in further elections, if the movement is sustained. All they require is a little more pruning, and a departure from presenting their candidate as a regional and “religioned” candidate, so that he can warm himself into the hearts of the Northern political hemisphere.

For obvious reasons, Asiwaju Tinubu will carry the day. His showing in the North has broken the mythical consideration which Atiku Abubakar relied upon during his campaigns, to browbeat his opponents to surrender.

The APC governors from the North have showed loyalty to their initial position; that the presidency should rotate between the North and the South; I doff my hat to them.

They delivered by putting up a good fight to neutralise the grip which Atiku Abubakar had hoped on. Results from party agents and the situation room compilations, revealed the ebbing of such predicted grip. Kano, Zamfara, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Kaduna, Niger, Yobe, Borno, Bauchi and even Nasarawa states revealed a strong showing.

Any serious party with party agents should have known the outcome of election at the polling units level, and been able to situate the resting place of the star. Results garnered at the polling units level, signed and authenticated at that point by authorized officials, remain the most valid outcome of the election.

As soon as I heard the PDP crying foul and issuing one statement after the other, I understood that they were a losing party. We already know the winner and losers in this contest; but as with every game or competition, we must wait for the official pronouncement before we measure the loudness of the wail. It will interest you all to know that Yakubu Dogara lost his Federal Constituency to the APC in Bauchi State.

He was one of the loudest noisemakers in the build up to this election. Daniel Bwala, Dino Melaye, Kola Ologbondiyan, Godwin Obaseki and a host of other noisemakers were bitterly humbled at their polling units and ward levels. They were beaten blue-black.

That is why their voices have been lowered and they now engage in crying foul to discredit the election. The reality of the election outcome at different levels proved that these guys are not on ground at the local level, and they just love the national noise-making engagements that put them on that stage.

When the result of my polling unit and ward were finally collated, I was proud of my Okpella people at the grassroots and of course of myself. Working with formidable mobilisers at the grassroots like Prince Idris Shuaibu aka “Bojeh”, Prince Mahmud Afegbua, and a host of others, it was easier to trounce the PDP and their beleaguered followers.

The PDP, as a ruling party in Edo State, got the beaten it will never be able to fathom. They tried to circumvent the process by tampering with the ballot papers in Ward 7, Okpella and a couple of other places, but the APC footsoldiers were extra-vigilant and cut them down to size. Oshiomhole, Anamero and Tinubu were clearly victorious.

All politics, as they say, is local. It was fun seeing the demolition of the proud walls of the PDP in Edo State and other places. I will revisit this topic some day, soon. The point must be made that justice, fairness and equity should flourish in trying to build an egalitarian society, where inclusivity is the norm; rather than the exception.

The craze for power should be tempered by a deliberate and conscious effort to ensure that fairness prevails, if the ultimate good is indeed desired. National cohesion, stability of the system and a deepening of the democratic process should be well intended, to produce positive utility-driven initiatives that would help confront our issues and challenges. Greed, personal aggrandizement and self service ought to take the back seat and yield ground for collective bargaining in contending with truth and justice.

The Obi challenge got its resonance because a greater number of the youthful population are fed-up with the ugly realities of the current governance process; which in their heart of hearts, are the handiwork of the older generation of Nigerian politicians; but the immaturity of Peter Obi’s handlers is suggestive of why they were already shouting blue murder even when election results have not been conclusively declared.

Peter Obi’s supporters believed the dubious outcomes of the opinion polls which could not have been reliable, but essentially doctored to follow a pattern of narration in favour of Obi to urge him on to this loss; while depleting his resources. They were also in a hurry; and without waiting to collate the entire results from the polling units before arriving at a hasty conclusion, they placed Peter Obi at first position.

Essentially, the Obi challenge has proven to bookmakers, political players and actors that Nigerian youths have come of age, and can truly alter the narrative by their participation. If Peter Obi should sustain this challenge and make it a movement, in another four years, it will become formidable enough to confront the behemoths.

Obi’s challenge should rather go through this baptism of fire to gain the necessary stamina for future elections. To upstage a system that has been around for sometime is no tea party; it requires more work. It is good though, to have a third force with the inherent capacity of becoming a first force, if the operators of the system do not live up to expectations.

This is why Peter Obi must quickly rein in his disciples and supporters to maintain tranquility and maturity, whilst preparing for greater tasks ahead in our nation-building process. It would have been a miracle of the century for Obi to win in one fell swoop. But the anger of the Obi-dients, is a product of their dashed hope. They should live to fight another day.

It suffices to state the point that Peter Obi, by his style and approach, got himself cocooned into region and religion, which narrowed his chances. He was largely seen as the candidate of the Igbos, and a candidate of the Christian faith.

Pastor Enenche’s present anger is a good reference. His campaigns didn’t help matters either. He visited churches to campaign more than any other candidate, so the expected voters in Muslim dominated communities didn’t jell for him. All in all, Obi deserves to be applauded; he fought a good fight.

On a final note, the winner of this election would have a lot to contend with; both at the levels of take-off and the real challenge of governance. There is a whole lot to do and undo; this is why a robust approach that will rally persons and good factors when setting up a government of national unity will be necessary; to douse the tension in the land. This season calls for sober reflection and a deliberate effort to recover the country and put it back on the path of sanity and unity.

This can be achieved through dialogue and inter-communal negotiations giving everyone a sense of belonging across the entire country. A man like Obi for example, can be called upon to contribute his quota to national development by appointing him to serve in the coming government. Nigeria’s national chord is broken and urgently needs surgery.

In carrying out the needed surgery, we need experts in various fields of human endeavour to get the best. The country is bleeding on all fronts. Corruption, sleaze, and moral decadence are strong on the portal of the inanities that confront us. We need the ingenuity and ingenuousness of the collective to get the right solutions to our nagging problems.

This should be the spirit of the in coming government; as we gradually move away from a government of monologue to one of dialogue. In a season of agitations and protestations, dialogue becomes a good resource in resolving issues; some kind of jaw-jaw instead of war-war.

A problem discussed is half solved. As we look forward to the official declaration of the winner of this last presidential election, I join all other Nigerians to pray; “ may God bless Nigeria.”

