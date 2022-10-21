News

2023: Jandor begins campaign, promises LG autonomy

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has promised that his administration would give autonomy to local governments across Lagos State and increase funding for education if voted into power next year. The PDP gubernatorial candidate stated this during the kickoff of his gubernatorial campaign tour of Alimosho local government area.

Jandor said if elected his administration would ensure that funds accruing to councils across Lagos was not tempered with, adding that there would be mechanism that would monitor judicious use of councils funds for projects that would benefits the people of the council. He lamented the deplorable state of infrastructural across councils areas across Lagos State, saying that it was an indication of the failure of the Sanwo- Olu’s led administration in the state.

 

