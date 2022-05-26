News

2023: Jandor emerges Lagos PDP guber candidate

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abudul Azeez Olajide Adediran, (aka Jandor), has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. Jandor defeated his opponent, Dakova Kolawole with 679 votes out of the 709 accredited delegates, while Kolawole pulled 20 votes with 10 void votes. Announcing the results, the Chairman of the electoral committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, congratulated the two contestants for showing the spirit of sportsmanship. He, therefore, announced Jandor winner of the con-test having pulled the highest number of votes.

Speaking after the declaration of the result, Jandor thanked all the contestants and said all of them are qualified to be governor of Lagos State. He promised to use the ticket to unite Lagos PDP to win the state for the party. He said he was going to carry the PDP flag with pride. He noted that the ticket will produce the first independent governor of Lagos. On his part, Kolawole thanked fellow contestants who stepped down, saying he was in the race due to his passion to rescue Lagos from the All Progressives Congress (APC). He noted that the progress was designed to favour his opponent.

 

Our Reporters

