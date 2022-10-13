2023: Jandor promises to change face of Lagos governance

As governorship candidates and House of Assembly members begin official campaigns across the country, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor) has promised to change the face of governance in Lagos State and make the state wealthy.

Adediran in a press statement titled: ‘My vision for Lagos State,’ said his focus is to change the face of governance in Lagos and make it a wealthy state, as against its current status of being a wealthy state only on paper. He said: “Our agenda for a wealthy Lagos is represented by the TREAT everyone deserves. This agenda has been outlined as follows; W – Works, Housing & Road Infrastructure, E – Education, A – Aquaculture and Ease of Doing Business, L – Law, Order and Security, T – Tourism, Transport and Traffic Management, H – Health and Environment, Y – Youth, Women and Social Development.

“Blueprints are only as good as the excellence in implementation. As part of our plans to ensure that we deliver on the promise of a WEALTHY Lagos, we will be guided by the following pillars; Tech-driven approach to governance; Rule of Law; Equity and Inclusiveness; Accountable Representation and; Transparency (TREAT).”

