News Top Stories

2023: Jega, Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, others float third force platform

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 Nigeria elections, some prominent politicians and administrators have established a third force platform, Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP).

 

Founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and former Governor of Cross River State  Donald Duke, Senator Lee Maeba, Usman Bugaje, Prof. Attahiru Jega, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, Yomi Awoniyi, Dr. Rose Idi Danladi, Dr. Sadiq Gombe among others are also part of the new members.

 

Delivering his keynote address, Abdulfatai lamented the Nigerian situation. He said: “We want to salvage this country and see how we can fix the mess. We want to set a template and key criteria leaders must have before they can attain any political position.

 

“Despite the great opportunities of the past, Nigeria has failed to live up to the dreams of its founding fathers and the hopes of successive generations of its citizens.

 

“It is based on this that we decided to set up this Rescue Nigeria Project. We want to salvage this country and see how we can fix the mess. We want to set a template and key criteria leaders must have before they can attain any political position,” he said.

 

 

In his opening remarks, the National Coordinator of RNP, Bugaje explained that the Rescue Nigeria Project is founded on the premise that the problems of this country, many and varied as they are, all emanate from poor leadership.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

WHO, 1,750 experts parley on emerging variants

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has begun expanding its scientific collaboration and monitoring of emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. WHO, in a statement posted on its website, stated the agency had met with scientists globally to discuss critical knowledge gaps and research priorities for emerging variants of the virus. WHO convened […]
News Top Stories

Buhari to ECOWAS leaders: Don’t elongate your tenure

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…charges colleagues to conduct free, fair polls   President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the ECOWAS leaders to resist the temptation of tenure elongation and adhere strictly to their constitutional terms in office.   According to a statement made available to newsmen yesterday by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave the charge while presenting […]
News

Afghanistan: UK pressure over Taliban safe passage pledge

Posted on Author Reporter

  The UK is seeking international agreement to ensure the Taliban sticks to its commitment to allow safe passage for Afghans and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan. A series of diplomatic meetings will be held this week with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab set to hold talks with Turkish and Qatari officials. It comes […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica