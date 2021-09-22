2023: Jega, Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, others float third force platform

Ahead of the 2023 Nigeria elections, some prominent politicians and administrators have established a third force platform, Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP).

Founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and former Governor of Cross River State Donald Duke, Senator Lee Maeba, Usman Bugaje, Prof. Attahiru Jega, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, Yomi Awoniyi, Dr. Rose Idi Danladi, Dr. Sadiq Gombe among others are also part of the new members.

Delivering his keynote address, Abdulfatai lamented the Nigerian situation. He said: “We want to salvage this country and see how we can fix the mess. We want to set a template and key criteria leaders must have before they can attain any political position.

“Despite the great opportunities of the past, Nigeria has failed to live up to the dreams of its founding fathers and the hopes of successive generations of its citizens.

“It is based on this that we decided to set up this Rescue Nigeria Project. We want to salvage this country and see how we can fix the mess. We want to set a template and key criteria leaders must have before they can attain any political position,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the National Coordinator of RNP, Bugaje explained that the Rescue Nigeria Project is founded on the premise that the problems of this country, many and varied as they are, all emanate from poor leadership.

