News

2023: Jega, Utomi, Abdulfatai, Duke, others float third force platform

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 Nigeria elections, some prominent politicians and administrators  have established a third force platform, Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP).

Founders of RNP include former governor of Kwara State, Ahmed Abdulfatai, Prof. Pat Utomi, Prof. Tunde Adeniran and former Governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, Senator Lee Maeba, Usman Bugaje, Prof. Attahiru Jega, Amb. Nkoyo Toyo, Yomi Awoniyi, Dr. Rose Idi Danladi, Dr. Sadiq Gombe among others are also part of the new members.

Delivering his keynote address, Abdulfatai lamented the Nigerian situation.

He said: “We want to salvage this country and see how we can fix the mess. We want to set a template and key criteria leaders must have before they can attain any political position.

“Despite the great opportunities of the past, Nigeria has failed to live up to the dreams of its founding fathers and the hopes of successive generations of its citizens.

“It is based on this that we decided to set up this Rescue Nigeria Project. We want to salvage this country and see how we can fix the mess. We want to set a template and key criteria leaders must have before they can attain any political position,” he said.

In his opening remarks, the National Coordinator of RNP, Bugaje explained that the Rescue Nigeria Project is founded on the premise that the problems of this country, many and varied as they are, all emanate from poor leadership.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria receives Russian vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria receives Russian COVID-19 vaccine The Federal Government says it has received samples of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia. The Russian Federation recently announced to the world that it has developed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin also said the vaccine had been tested on one of his daughters. Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, […]
News

Zulum disburses N154m to 704 SMEs in Borno

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, yesterday disbursed N32 million to 704 small and medium entrepreneurs in the state, bringing to N154 million the amount disbursed by the governor in the last one week to boost small businesses, stimulate the local economy and fight poverty.   The distribution took place along Damboa Road, where 304 persons […]
News

Fighting insurgency and much ado about mercenaries

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, is definitely riding the wave as the year 2020 poster boy of populism. From surviving terrorist Boko Haram’s targeted attacks to being able to show off completed model projects amidst an insurgency, he has certainly won the heart of many Nigerians and the people of his troubled state to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica