2023: Jega, Utomi, others insist on e-transmission

•Charge NASS to expedite action on Electoral Act

• NCF canvasses merger of political parties

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, some eminent Nigerians have renewed their advocacy for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy digital technology that would enable electronic transmission of results from polling units nationwide to a designated secure portal to avoid the manipulation of results usually associated with manual transfer of ballot boxes and result sheets during elections.

This was one of the key resolutions taken at the Emergency National Summit of All Political Stakeholders and Leaders of Conscience in Nigeria on Electoral Reforms, which held at the weekend in Abuja.

The summit, which was organised by the National Consultative Front (NCF) to commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, witnessed the launching of a National Coalition on Electoral Reform and the inauguration of a National Coordinating Committee to drive the process.

In a key note address delivered at the summit, a former Chairman of INEC, Prof Attahiru Jega, observed that the legitimacy of the Nigerian state had taken significant bashing in the last few years as citizens increasingly question the credibility of the ways and means by which elected public officers get into leadership positions.

Jega said that citizens have become increasingly disappointed by what elected officials do with power and they are also frustrated and angry, with the failure of those who preside over the state and its governance processes to satisfy their basic needs and aspirations, be it in socio-economic provisioning, security of life and property, or in the management of the economy to drive employment, productivity, economic opportunities for the citizens, or in the management of diversity in a plural society.

He postulated that the failure of those in power to enable the Nigerian state to discharge its obligations to the citizens, has today made Nigeria to be one of the poorest, insecure, poorly managed and fragile states in the world.

According to him, one of the ways to restore confidence in the system is to bring remarkable improvements in the ways and means by which public officers are elected.

“The electoral process must have integrity to enable people with integrity to be elected freely and fairly by the people. A situation in which vandals and bandits commandeer the electoral processes to perpetuate their strangle hold on power and continue to mess the country and its citizens up, must be opposed, struggled against, and reformed.

“Manual transmission of election results has been one key area in which reckless, unpatriotic and self-serving politicians have undermined the integrity of the Nigerian electoral process.

Bringing remarkable integrity to the Nigerian electoral process would no doubt, require the jettisoning of the traditional, obtuse, manual transmission of results and replacing it using appropriate technology, with electronic transition of results.

“Globally, this has been proven to add remarkable value to the integrity of elections, the quality of citizens choices in elections and the minimization of litigation and conflicts associated with electoral outcomes,” he said.

Jega argued that electronic transmission of results would also enhance the quality of governance by improving the responsibility and responsiveness of elected officials, who would be compelled to see citizens votes and choices as truly counting in determining electoral outcomes.

He therefore charged all patriotic citizens to work together to draw the attention of the members of the National Assembly to respect Nigerians’ demand for electronic transmission of results and effect necessary reforms to the electoral legal framework to bring this about before the 2023 general election.”

Renowned political economist, Prof Pat Utomi, who is a Co-Chair of the NCF, spoke along the same line, lamenting that most Nigerians perceived, rightly or wrongly, that those in elected positions are usurpers who foisted themselves on the people through the abuse of the electoral process and outright rigging. Utomi said that this perception has diminished the legitimacy of Nigerian elections, a critical pillar of constitutional democracy.

“The NCF will therefore wage a pitched battle on electronic transmission of results and other electoral process reforms until we can reinvest legitimacy into the ballot box and bridge the trust deficit, which currently severely hampers policy implementation.

“Like the Roman General, Fabius Quintus Maximus, did against the obviously stronger Army of Hannibal of Carthage, it will be from all fronts against those who desire to use the instruments of state capture to usurp the suffrage rights of Nigerians through abuse of the elections process,” he said.

Utomi also spoke on the need for some political parties to form an alliance to transform the political landscape. He disclosed that a committee of NCF on political parties has proposed the merger of three of the leading political parties outside of Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC.) with a plan to absorb other parties in due course.

Utomi said that there appeared to be a consensus that the dominant political parties lacked a distinct sense of direction and modus operandi for getting Nigeria to where the citizens deserve and desire.

“These parties are perceived as special purpose vehicles of individual owners for acquiring power for personal gain through machine politics. Impunity is rife in their conduct, and internal democracy is clearly nonexistent as those who own the SPV contend for who is utmost in the flexing of instruments of outrage. This phenomenon is currently large in the parties.

As all can see from recent reporting of ward elections in preparation for party congresses there was hardly any honour among thieves as power was tested by the ability to write results and summit with no consideration for voting or even a little bit of the interest of the other gladiators.

The zero sum mindset is clearly antithetical to nation building. It is no surprise the polity is so fractured and threats of secession and creeping anarchy, define our now,” he said.

The summit attracted dignitaries such as former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife; Media mogul, Chief Raymond Dokpesi; former Minister of Education, Dr Oby Ezekwesili; Convener of Fix Politics, Prof Remi Sonaiya; legal luminary, Chief Mike Ozekhome; former Special Adviser to the President on Ethics and Values, Dr Sarah Jubril and Hon Nkoyo Toyo, former Nigerian Ambassador to Ethiopia and Djibouti amongst others.

