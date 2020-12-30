News

2023: Jimi Agbaje denies guber ambition

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 and 2019 Lagos State Governorship Elections, Jimi Agbaje, has said that the 2023 race for Alausa Government House is not feasible for him. Speaking yesterday on Arise TV’s programme,

 

The Morning Show, the pharmacist-turned-politician said his party, the PDP, is not in the right shape to run any election in the state, adding, however, that he still has a role to play in the politics of the state and the country come 2023.

 

As governorship candidate of the PDP in the last two elections in the state, Agbaje was defeated by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2015 and incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019.

 

While stating that the opposition PDP must get its acts together to have a successful outing in future elections, he stated that time and event would tell whether or not he would be re-contesting the governorship seat of Lagos State. “I remain in politics. My running for office is not at all cost.

 

What role I will play is still very unclear but I believe I have a role to play in the politics of our country and of Lagos State.

 

 

“In what capacity, I believe time and event will tell. But I won’t stand here and tell you Jimi Agbaje is running for governor because it is not even on the table. But in any case, you’ve got to get the party in proper shape to be able to run an election and I’m not sure the party is in the right shape now,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Merkel seeks limits on gatherings, alcohol restrictions against COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is seeking agreement on stricter measures against the coronavirus. Merkel is seeking such things as limits on gatherings and restrictions on alcohol sales, as she prepares to meet with the leaders of the country’s 16 states on Tuesday. The talks, which have been a steady fixture in Germany’s attempts to coordinate […]
News

TRCN: 17, 602 teachers to sit for professional qualifying examination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

No fewer than 17, 602 teachers from across 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), would this week sit for the Professional Qualifying Examination (PQE), organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN). Registrar/Chief Executive Officer, TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who made the disclosure yesterday in Abuja, said Osun State has the highest […]
News

Banks, MDAs connive to divert govt revenues –Lawan

Posted on Author Chukwu David

…urges anti-graft agencies to beam searchlight on lenders The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmmed Lawan, yesterday, alleged that banks were conniving with the revenue generating agencies of government to divert funds that should have been remitted to the nation’s Consolidate Revenue Account. Lawan stated this in Abuja while receiving in audience, members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica