2023: Jimi Agbaje denies guber ambition

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2015 and 2019 Lagos State Governorship Elections, Jimi Agbaje, has said that the 2023 race for Alausa Government House is not feasible for him. Speaking yesterday on Arise TV’s programme,

The Morning Show, the pharmacist-turned-politician said his party, the PDP, is not in the right shape to run any election in the state, adding, however, that he still has a role to play in the politics of the state and the country come 2023.

As governorship candidate of the PDP in the last two elections in the state, Agbaje was defeated by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2015 and incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2019.

While stating that the opposition PDP must get its acts together to have a successful outing in future elections, he stated that time and event would tell whether or not he would be re-contesting the governorship seat of Lagos State. “I remain in politics. My running for office is not at all cost.

What role I will play is still very unclear but I believe I have a role to play in the politics of our country and of Lagos State.

“In what capacity, I believe time and event will tell. But I won’t stand here and tell you Jimi Agbaje is running for governor because it is not even on the table. But in any case, you’ve got to get the party in proper shape to be able to run an election and I’m not sure the party is in the right shape now,” he added.

