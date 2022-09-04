2023: Jitters in APC, PDP over Obi’s challenge – Sources

Ahead of the lifting of the ban on electioneering by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), indications have emerged that all is not well within the camps of the three major political parties.

Sources conversant with the happenings in the nation’s political landscape confided in Sunday Telegraph that the situations are fluid as no candidate can say for sure what his chances are.

A source said: “Nothing is settled yet as everyone is on edge. Wike himself is bargaining for a bigger pie of the action. But no matter what happens, he would not leave the party.

“Amosun is working for PDP in Ogun State; their plan is to ensure that the current governor (Dapo Abiodun) is dealt with. That is why all his foot soldiers have moved into PDP. The Amosun loyalists are working for their principal who is not returning to the Senate.

So, he has to play for relevance.” On Obi, one of our sources said that the Obi challenge has taken on a life of its own, as the popularity of the former Anambra State governor soars by the day.

This much Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP alluded to. In an interview with journalists in Kano last week, Okowa said: “In the South East, he definitely will be an issue for us because of the sentiments that come in. But I know that the PDP has a very strong root in the South East and I know that the contest in the South East is going to be between the PDP and the Labour Party.

Obviously! We wish that he is not on the way but since he is there, it is going to be a real contest between the two parties in the South East, not the APC but the PDP and the Labour Party.”

A source said that a former president is brokering a meeting between the PDP and the Labour Party, which will lead to an intricate political maneuvering which will lead to an alliance across both parties.

