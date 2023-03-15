Sports

2023 JOF U-13 Football Championship kicks off in Lagos

The 2023 edition of the JOF U-13 Football Championship got underway in Lagos with the opening match played at the Abalti Barracks Sports Arena in Surulere, Lagos, southwest Nigeria on Sunday 12th March 2023. The first match of the 4th JOF U-13 Cup lived up to expectations as the two teams, Wazbak Babes from Lagos Mainland and Sparrow Boys of Bariga displayed good football artistry to the delight of fans and dignitaries who thronged the Abalti Barracks to watch the game.
Wazbak Babes, however, carried the day as they whitewashed the Sparrow Boys 3-0 to send a strong message to other teams in this year’s tournament that they are in theraceforthecovetedtrophy. Mr. Adeyinka Adetunji, Director, Strategic Support Services, JOF Nigeria Limited, and Mr. Dayo Fagboyegun, an executive director, played the ceremonial kick-off and declared the tournament opened. Adetunji urged all the participating teams to enjoy themselves on the field of play as winning should not be a do-or-die affair while appealing to the referees to give fair officiating.

