2023: Jonathan calls for issue-based, violence free campaigns

Former President Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has called for issue-based campaign among political parties fielding candidates in next year’s general election.

Jonathan in a statement by his media adviser, Ikechukwu Eze, also called for violence free campaigns.

The former president noted that Nigeria is grappling with security and economic challenges, and stated that the 2023 elections present an opportunity to renew the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers and revitalise the economy.

He urged political parties and their candidates to eschew violence and acts that could encourage any form of bloodletting or exacerbate the national fault lines.

According to the former president, it is the responsibility of all political leaders to strive to de-escalate the tension in the country.

Jonathan also reminded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies of their responsibilities, stressing that the importance of the 2023 election imposes on them a historic burden to continue the process of deepening the reforms of our electoral system.

