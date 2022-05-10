2023: Jonathan joins presidential race

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) nomination form to contest the 2023 presidential election. A coalition of northern groups bought the N100 million form on the ex- President’s behalf at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja, According to the coalition, Jonathan, who lost the 2015 presidential poll to President Muhammadu Buhari, is the most qualified to succeed the ex-Military Head of State. Although Jonathan is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), there are speculations he could defect to the APC. Meanwhile, the Director- General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, said: “We are open to accept any presidential candidate because it is our brand that is attracting them. Anybody with the ticket of the APC has 60 -70 per cent winning success.” Ibrahim Abdullahi, who led the group of Fulani herdsmen and almajiri that purchased the nomination on behalf of Jonathan, said: “The nomadic pastoralist and the almajiri communities decided to purchase this form for former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to come back and rule this country and continue with the good work he has started. “Recall that Jonathan is the first President since independence who was magnanimous enough to remember the almajiri community. He brought a comprehensive policy of reformation and integration of the almajiri into the mainstream education system in Nigeria. “It was the dream and the vision of President Goodluck Jonathan that if that program had con tinued it would one day produce from the almajiri system of education doctors, engineers, etc. Unfortunately, that program was kept aside as soon as he left. “Other parts of the community (the vulnerable community) that Goodluck Jonathan wanted to give a sense of belonging was the Fulani community – the nomadic pastoralists. “He set aside N60 billion to be used to develop livestock in Nigeria. I believe if government had continued with that program, we would have been the Denmark, Sweden, the Holland of entire Africa in terms of livestock, in terms of beef, and so on.

“Looking at this situation and of course, the problems Nigeria is facing today, we believe that only a leader with that kind of patriotism, a leader with that kind of fairness who is ready to give every Nigerian sense of belonging can be able to rule this country and that leader is Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.”

