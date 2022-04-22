News

2023: Jonathan keeps supporters on suspense

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Comment(0)

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday kept a group of his supporters who came to his office in Abuja to appeal to him to take part in the 2023 presidential election in suspense.

The former President, who received the crowd in his office, failed to give them a categorical response on their demands, he, however, asked them to be involved in politics.

The youth had gone to him to ask him to run for the presidential election next year.

However, responding to their request, Jonathan said: “I always say youths must get involved in the political process and The-Not-Too-Young-To-Run Law has made it clear that young people can contest any position in government. So we will continue to encourage you to get involved in the political process, and as long as many youths get involved in the political process, we will be able to get the government that we want.

“Yes the country is facing some challenges, some of them started a long time ago.

“And I believe with the interest of young people, these problems will be dealt with if we work very hard.

“Yes you are calling me to come and declare for the next election, I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing. Just watch out.

“But the key role you must play is that you must pray that Nigeria gets somebody that carries the young people along, somebody that can also work very hard to see that some of the problems you raised are dealt with by the government. And I believe collectively we will work together, I thank all of you.”

Speaking on their agitations, convener of the Youth Compatriots of Nigeria, (YCON) Mayor Samuel said the group does not care what platform Jonathan chooses to run, provided he fulfils the yearning of the people.

 

