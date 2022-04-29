2023: Jonathan’s posters flood Kano

Ex-President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan’s campaign posters were yesterday seen in the major streets of Kano. The posters with the inscription ‘2023 Our Hope, Our Solution’ were mainly pasted within the business district housing half of the population. A pan-Arewa group, Jonathan Dawo Dawo Network (JDDN), headed by Isa Musa Karkasara, in a statement recently declared support for the ex-President’s candidacy. It was learnt that some of the members of the group are behind the posters. Karkasara said in the statement: “We need a man of candour whose experience in the area of self-discipline, national life to navigate us from troubled water.” He said: “at this auspicious time of our national life, we need a personality whose understanding of the polity will guarantee the right to stability”.

Karkasara added: “Nation-building thrives on inherent nationalism, self-discipline, and policies that identify limitations of state power.”

