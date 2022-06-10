2023: Kachikwu emerges ADC presidential candidate

The founder and Chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, has won the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), ahead of 2023 general elections. He emerged during the party’s Presidential Primary and National Convention held between Wednesday and early Thursday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital. Kachikwu polled 978 votes to defeat Kingsley Moghalu, the former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and seven other aspirants. Ten aspirants battled for 2,100 delegates’ votes during the primary which concluded at about 3am yesterday. Other aspirants include: Dr. Mani Ibrahim, Joyce Ogochukwu Nsaka, Dr.Chike Okogwu, Dr Chukwuka Monye, Lady Angela Johnson, Princess Chichi Ojei, Dr. Muhammed Lamido, Bishop Ify-George Oforkansi, Dr. Favour Ayodele, Evang. Ebiti Ndok Jegede and others. Ibrahim, however, stepped down from the race shortly before voting began to allow the emergence of a Southern presidential candidate. In the end, Dumebi Kachikwu was declared winner having polled 978 votes, Kingsley Moghalu came second with 589 votes, while Monye polled 339 votes. In his welcome address, the National Chairman of the party, Ralph Nwosu, lamented that Nigeria had gone from being strong to almost being irrelevant due to the leadership failure of the APC and PDP.
