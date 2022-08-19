News

2023: Kalu intensifies Abia-North tour, advances to Onuaku, Uturu

As the ongoing constituency tour gathers momentum, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Kalu, yesterday proceeded to Onuaku, Uturu to meet with his constituents in continuity of his ward assessment tour. Kalu was welcomed by high spirited community stakeholders, composed of the traditional ruler HRM, Eze D.N. Ogadinma the Aku 1 of Onuaku Ancient Kingdom, who was represented by the Chairman council of Traditional elders, Eze Desmond Nduka Ogah Aku1 of Onuaku and the President General of Uturu Development Union, Pharm. Chief Chidi Ogbaegbe. In separate addresses, Eze Desmond said Kalu had imprinted his legacies in their communities through his numerous development projects.

Chidi acknowledged the projects facilitated by Kalu to their community, the President general specially mentioned the already constructed 2km Nvurunvu-Umuara Road which he said had brought relief to the locals he enumerated their challenges which include the restoration of electricity and insecurity and he asked for more roads to be constructed. The community received their assurances of his reelection back to the Senate. The traditional leaders also divulged their plans to bestow a traditional title of honour on the Senate Chief Whip in their forthcoming New Yam festival.

 

Our Reporters

