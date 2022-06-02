2023: Kalu urges Buhari to pick Lawan as APC consensus candidate

Ahead of the Presidential Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised President Muhammed Buhari to pick the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan as the consensus candidate of the party.

Kalu, in statement, said the president should consider giving Nigeria a man who can give the entire country a sense of belonging.

He said Nigeria needs a man like Lawan to fix the economy, secure all parts of the country, take education very serious and protect his legacy.

Kalu said: “The man Nigerians can trust is Senator Ahmad Lawan. Picking Ahmad Lawan as the consensus candidate of the APC will heal and stabilize the country as it is the closest to equity, justice and fairness.

“I strongly believe that the fairness Nigerians need is to produce a president from the South East of Nigeria. In the absence of the South East, it is the North East.

“These two regions are the only ones yet to produce the president of Nigeria and since the opposition has gone North East, it is ideal and wise that the APC go North East.

“I am sure Nigerians will not waste their votes on any candidate that is not from the two regions in the next year general elections and following years.”

The former governor of Abia State maintained that no amount of money can buy the presidency of the country for any presidential aspirant.

Kalu said it is only cohesion and consensus among the regions that can produce a president.

“If you throw in money, majority of the electorates will collect the money but still vote according to their conscience.

“If money can buy the office of the president of Nigeria, Late MKO Abiola could have bought it with extra change. If money can buy the president, former President Goodluck Jonathan could have bought the presidential seat in 2015.”

