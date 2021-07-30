News Top Stories

2023: Kalu urges INEC to hold elections same day

Posted on Author From Chukwu David Abuja Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general elections same day, saying that it would reduce cost and rigging.

 

In a statement he personally signed and circulated to journalists in Abuja, Kalu said that holding 2023 elections same day would minimize cost, give the electorates opportunity to vote their genuine choice and protect their votes.

 

He pointed out that Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections could be held on the same day, rather than having staggered dates for them.

 

Kalu also cited United States, Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that Nigeria would not be out of place to do same.

 

The statement partly reads, “INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive.

 

The conduct of the elections in different days give room for rigging, thuggery and several vices . It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.

 

“When elections are conducted on the same day , popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones unlike different days. The cost of running two days elections will also reduced .

 

“To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right. When leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted to power, they provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

World Environment Day 2021: Group advises Nigerians on environment cleanliness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In commemoration of the World Environment Day, concern Nigerian, has urged Nigerians to protect the environment by keeping it clean. Speaking on Friday, a team of volunteers led by Seidougha L. Eyimiegha said we are joining other concerned individuals and organizations to make a difference as regard the need to care for our environment. He […]
News

Varsity of Michigan to withdraw from hosting 2020 presidential debate

Posted on Author Reporter

  The University of Michigan will withdraw from hosting one of the 2020 presidential debates this fall, a report said Monday. The university was scheduled to host the second of three debates between President Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden on October 15, reports The New York Post. “U-M is making the move because […]
News

El-Rufai tasks monarchs on peace in Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has challenged traditional rulers in the state to support security agencies to uphold peace and harmony in their communities. El Rufai also asked them to offer inclusive leadership to all persons, who live in their domain, affirming that the government’s principle of citizenship is based on residence. El-Rufai, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica