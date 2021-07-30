2023: Kalu urges INEC to hold elections same day

Chief Whip of the Senate and former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consider holding 2023 general elections same day, saying that it would reduce cost and rigging.

In a statement he personally signed and circulated to journalists in Abuja, Kalu said that holding 2023 elections same day would minimize cost, give the electorates opportunity to vote their genuine choice and protect their votes.

He pointed out that Presidential, National Assembly, Governorship and State House of Assembly elections could be held on the same day, rather than having staggered dates for them.

Kalu also cited United States, Ghana and Sierra Leone as countries indulging in same day election, adding that Nigeria would not be out of place to do same.

The statement partly reads, “INEC should conduct the 2023 elections same day as staggered elections are unnecessarily expensive.

The conduct of the elections in different days give room for rigging, thuggery and several vices . It also puts the lives of the voters and INEC officials on intense danger.

“When elections are conducted on the same day , popular candidates will emerge because everyone will be busy in their polling units and zones unlike different days. The cost of running two days elections will also reduced .

“To deepen our democracy, we need to get the elections right. When leaders with genuine interests of the people are voted to power, they provide exceptional leadership and infrastructure to their people.”

Like this: Like Loading...