2023: Kalu’s supporters defy attacks, storm Tinubu’s APC campaign rally in Umuahia

Despite attacks from sponsored political thugs supporters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday stormed the Umuahia Township Stadium, the venue of the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in solidarity with the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph gathered that some political thugs had earlier attacked members of the OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, the political structures of the former Abia State governor, who came to the stadium to identify with the presidential candidate. A member of the party, who pleaded anonymity, allegedly accused the governorship candidate of the party, Ikechi Emenike and the member representing Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, of being behind attack. The source said: “Kalu’s supporters were attacked by supporters of Ikechi Emenike and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha when they arrived the stadium.

“They were obviously intimidated by the num-ber of Kalu’s supporters. “They got intimidated and sent their thugs after them. But as you can see, his supporters are returning back to the campaign venue.” However, our correspondent could not reach Emenike and Onyejeocha for their reaction on the allegation against Kalu’s supporters. Recall that a sociopolitical group, Abia Rebirth Initiative (ARI) had cautioned Emenike against importing thugs from the neighbouring states to yesterday’s venue of the rally in Umuahia. The group alleged that Emenike had concluded arrangements to invite thugs at Tinubu’s rally to unleash mayhem on some political figures in the state and their supporters, warning that this will have a grave implication.

