News

2023: Kalu’s supporters defy attacks, storm Tinubu’s APC campaign rally in Umuahia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

Despite attacks from sponsored political thugs supporters of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday stormed the Umuahia Township Stadium, the venue of the presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in solidarity with the presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

New Telegraph gathered that some political thugs had earlier attacked members of the OUK Movement and Reality Organisation, the political structures of the former Abia State governor, who came to the stadium to identify with the presidential candidate. A member of the party, who pleaded anonymity, allegedly accused the governorship candidate of the party, Ikechi Emenike and the member representing Isikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, of being behind attack. The source said: “Kalu’s supporters were attacked by supporters of Ikechi Emenike and Nkeiruka Onyejeocha when they arrived the stadium.

“They were obviously intimidated by the num-ber of Kalu’s supporters. “They got intimidated and sent their thugs after them. But as you can see, his supporters are returning back to the campaign venue.” However, our correspondent could not reach Emenike and Onyejeocha for their reaction on the allegation against Kalu’s supporters. Recall that a sociopolitical group, Abia Rebirth Initiative (ARI) had cautioned Emenike against importing thugs from the neighbouring states to yesterday’s venue of the rally in Umuahia. The group alleged that Emenike had concluded arrangements to invite thugs at Tinubu’s rally to unleash mayhem on some political figures in the state and their supporters, warning that this will have a grave implication.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

US CDC reports 334,029 deaths from coronavirus

Posted on Author Reporter

…as healthy teen dies just days after contracting virus The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday reported 334,029 deaths from the new coronavirus, an increase of 1,783 from its previous count. The agency said the number of cases had risen by 176,974 to 19,232,843, reports Reuters. The CDC reported its tally of […]
News Top Stories

Audit report uncovers N18.3bn irregularities in 25 MDAs

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…says 17 others failed to remit N54.6bn IGR An annual report (2018) from of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) has unearthed irregularities in award, execution and payment in procurement across 25 Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government to the tune of N18.3 billion. The AuGF’s 2018 report, which covers operations of MDAs obtained […]
News

‘One killed, 45 abducted’ as gunmen invade Kaduna community on Christmas Day

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Gunmen have reportedly killed one person and abducted 45 people in the Angwan Aku community in Kajuru LGA of Kaduna State. The attack was said to have occurred on Sunday morning when residents of the community were preparing to go to church to celebrate Christmas. The gunmen were said to have stormed the village on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica