2023: Kano PDP calls for Ayu’s resignation

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu. The state Chairman of the party, Shehu Sagagi, made the call at a press conference. Sagagi recalled how Ayu made a promise in Bauchi State, to resign his position, should the presidential candidate of the party emerge from the North. He said since the party now had a Presidential candidate from the north, in the person of Atiku Abubakar, Ayu should honour his words, by resigning from his position. He maintained that the party in the state remains loyal to the national body, and had no plan to run anti-party in the state. Sagagi also called on all aggrieved parties in the state to join hands together to move the party forward to ensure its success in the 2023 general elections in the country. He said the party in the state remains loyal to Atiku.
US coronavirus deaths top 1,100 for third straight day
The United States on Thursday recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19, marking the third straight day the nation passed that grim milestone as the pandemic escalates in southern and western U.S. states. Fatalities nationwide were recorded at 1,118 on Thursday. Deaths were 1,135 on Wednesday and 1,141 on Tuesday. Even though deaths are […]
Yoruba youths ask IG to fast track police reform
The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has been urged to accelerate the ongoing police reform to guarantee security of lives and property in the country. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, president of Igbimo Odo Yoruba Afenifere, Mr. Olufemi Lawson, said the youth group supported the #EndSARS protest but frowned at the looting and […]
ASUU Strike: EKSU closes down varsity, proscribes unions
The Governing Council of Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti (EKSU) has ordered the immediate closure of the University, with all academic activities suspended. Lecturers at the Institution had embarked on industrial action sequel to the expiration of four weeks ultimatum issued to the management which elapsed on Thursday April 22nd. The lecturers alleged neglect […]
