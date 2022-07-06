News Top Stories

2023: Kano PDP calls for Ayu’s resignation

The Kano State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu. The state Chairman of the party, Shehu Sagagi, made the call at a press conference. Sagagi recalled how Ayu made a promise in Bauchi State, to resign his position, should the presidential candidate of the party emerge from the North. He said since the party now had a Presidential candidate from the north, in the person of Atiku Abubakar, Ayu should honour his words, by resigning from his position. He maintained that the party in the state remains loyal to the national body, and had no plan to run anti-party in the state. Sagagi also called on all aggrieved parties in the state to join hands together to move the party forward to ensure its success in the 2023 general elections in the country. He said the party in the state remains loyal to Atiku.

 

