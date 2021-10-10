2023: Kano rallies behind Akpabio

News

Prominent Northern politicians, academicians and opinion leaders stormed Kano on Sunday to drum up support for the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, ahead of 2023 general elections.

Although the group, Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) that hosted the event, tried to convince the audience that the event was not about 2023, few who spoke to our correspondent after the event believed him but many insisted it was like the icing on the cake, regarding the possibility of drafting the minister into the 2023 presidential race.

The event, according to the convener of SGACG, Malam Jibril Tafida, who delivered a speech on the group and its objective, was meant to officially launch ‘The National Interest’ Magazine.

Elsewhere in the speech, however, he said the magazine was meant to correct the erroneous impression that many Nigerians have about the minister, describing him as “the most misunderstood politician in Nigeria”.

Also, Professor Abdullahi Hassan Goron Dutse of Nigeria Police Academy Kano in his lecture presentation titled: ‘Leadership, Governance and Nation building in Nigeria’ highlighted leadership qualities of a good leader in nation building.

At the event were political bigwigs from Northern Nigeria and included former Governor of Kaduna State, Alhaji Mukhtar Ramlan Yero, former speaker of the Kano House of Assembly Alhaji Gambo Sallau and Sarkin Turken Kano Alhaji.

