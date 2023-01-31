2023: Kanu’s release’ll douse tension, violence in South East –Lawyer

Few weeks to the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election in Nigeria, an Abuja-based Constitutional Lawyer and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone), Mr. Chyma Anthony, has expressed worry over the continued detention of the leader of the Indegenous Peoples of Biafra otherwise known as IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu The lawyer maintained that Kanu’s continued detention portends great danger to the conduct and delivery of credible, fair and violencefree polls, all Nigerians could be proud of. Anthony explained that not only will Kanu’s release guarantee relative peace in the Southeast ahead the elections, it will also contribute in making the victory of any leading presidential candidate possible on first ballot since geographical spread is essential. According to him, the tension and sustained violence in the southeast region, with its potentiality of marring the scheduled polls could be averted if President Muhammadu Buhari will allow Mr. Kanu to breathe the air of freedom in the next couple of weeks.
I've obtained NAFDAC approval for COVID-19 clinical trials –Iwu
Ex-Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Maurice Iwu, says he has secured approval from the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to conduct clinical trials on COVID-19 using Artemisinin, a herbal supplement. The professor of Pharmacognosy made the disclosure yestertday in Abuja while delivering the keynote address
2022 WASSCE, JAMB dates not clashing -WAEC
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said the dates scheduled for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is not clashing with its examination, the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). A circular dated April 5, 2022 and signed by the Director, overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education
Imo women protest against Uzodinma over slain wedding guests
Women in Imo State yesterday joined the protest against Governor Hope Uzodinma's alleged high-handedness, demanding justice for the over seven wedding guests allegedly slaughtered last Sunday by operatives of Ebubeagu, the government-owned vigilance group. The women, under the aegis of Imo Women Grassroots Movement (IWGM), said they were "saddened by the gruesome murder of no
