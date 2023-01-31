2023: Kanu’s release’ll douse tension, violence in South East –Lawyer

Few weeks to the conduct of the presidential and National Assembly election in Nigeria, an Abuja-based Constitutional Lawyer and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Imo East Senatorial District (Owerri zone), Mr. Chyma Anthony, has expressed worry over the continued detention of the leader of the Indegenous Peoples of Biafra otherwise known as IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu The lawyer maintained that Kanu’s continued detention portends great danger to the conduct and delivery of credible, fair and violencefree polls, all Nigerians could be proud of. Anthony explained that not only will Kanu’s release guarantee relative peace in the Southeast ahead the elections, it will also contribute in making the victory of any leading presidential candidate possible on first ballot since geographical spread is essential. According to him, the tension and sustained violence in the southeast region, with its potentiality of marring the scheduled polls could be averted if President Muhammadu Buhari will allow Mr. Kanu to breathe the air of freedom in the next couple of weeks.

