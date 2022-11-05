Nnamdi Kanu )
2023: Kanu’s unjust detention may hamper general elections-Igbo Elders Forum

The Igbo Elders Consultative Forum has warned that the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu after the Court of Appeal had discharged and acquitted him of all charges, may ag-gravate the security challenges in the South East and prevent the smooth conduct of the 2023 general elections in the region.

The forum, which held a strategic meeting in Abuja on Friday and deliberated on critical national issues, including the recent judgement of the Federal Court of Appeal on Kanu, warned that the Federal Government’s refusal to obey the court ruling was unjust and may trigger negative reactions that could affect the peace, unity, stability and corporate existence of Nigeria. In a communique issued at the end of the meeting and signed by Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Chairman) and Professor Charles Nwekeaku (Secretary), the forum expressed concern that rather than obeying the court judgement, which quashed althe charges levelled against Kanu, the Federal Government proceeded to the Supreme Court, apparently shopping for other reasons to keep the IPOB leader behind bars.

The group also expressed dismay at media reports that the three members of the Appeal Court Panel, which gave the landmark judgement discharging Kanu, were transferred from their duty posts after about four days of delivering the judgement. “As responsible Igbo Ekders, who believe in the peace, unity, stability and corporate existence of Nigeria, we appeal to the Federal Government to withdraw its appeal against the unanimous ruling of the three- man panel of the Court of Appeal and release our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, as directed by the Court.

 

