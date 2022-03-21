News Top Stories

2023: Kebbi APC chief fears for ruling party

Suspended Kebbi State All Progressives Congress (APC) Financial Secretary, Alhaji Aliyu Bature, has warned selfinterest on the part of the leaders could cost the ruling party victory in the 2023 general election.

 

He issued the warning while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi at the weekend. According to him, the APC has failed the state and the entire country. Bature said the party will continue to lose its popularity as the leaders place personal interests above the APC constitution.

He said not even the March 26 nation convention will unite the party, saying many have lost confidence in the leaders.

Bature faulted last week’s judgment of a Kebbi State High Court striking out the case he filed alongside ex-state chairman Bala Sani Kangiwa against the party challenging the dissolution of their executive. In their suit, they asked the court to recognise their executive body.

However, Justice Sabi’u Bala Shuaibu upheld the submissions of the defence counsel that the court had no jurisdiction to entertain the application and therefore struck out the case. But Bature said they would appeal the ruling

 

