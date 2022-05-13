News Top Stories

2023: Keep a date with destiny on May 29, says Hafsat Abiola

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede and Johnchuks Onuachim Comment(0)

All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant Yahaya Bello yesterday submitted his nomination form at the International Conference Centre in Abuja. The Kogi State governor, who submitted his form through the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, expressed confidence that he would win the primary.

Abiola-Costello urged Nigerians to keep a date with destiny on May 29, 2023, stressing that Bello would be the next President. She said, “I have come on behalf of our candidate to submit the expression of interest form and I want to express my congratulations to all Nigerians.

Today, we have taken another step in the journey to restore hope to Nigerians by submitting the Presidential application of Governor Yahaya Bello. “With this form, we express our sincere assurance that with Yahaya Bello’s candidacy, we have the opportunity to restore to the Nigerian people security, we have the opportunity to restore to the Nigerian people, unity and progress towards prosperity.

“On several candidates, we welcome every candidate to the race and we want to encourage all Nigerians to keep the faith. “Governor Yahaya Bello did not start this effort this month, he did not start it this year, he started it many years ago. “He has canvassed the whole country and he has signaled to the Nigerian people his capacity of competence. “He has built his credibility within the party, and he has built allies along religion, across every divide, so we have nothing to fear from other candidates, especially those who are just applying now.

 

