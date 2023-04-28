2023: Kenya tourism records 59% increase in arrivals

Kenya tourism has started the year on a high note, giving an indication that its tourism would record higher numbers for 2023 as its tourism arrivals in the past two months of the year rose by 59.3% compared to same period last year, signaling good tidings for the sector. According to figures released on its Magical Kenya website, during the period (January and February), Kenya received 293,440 arrivals up from 184,228 recorded in 2022. In terms of point of entry, Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) remains the lead point of entry into the destination, closing at 197,491 (January: 98,059 and February: 99,432), contributing 67.3%. This is a growth of 135.6% when compared to 2022 performance of 130,642 arrivals. Cross border comes in second position, contributing 21.9%, with 63,858 arrivals. This is a growth of 60.9% compared to 2022 performance of 39,678 arrivals same period. MIA contributed 10.5% closing at 30,852 arrivals, this is a growth of 35.6% from last year’s performance of 13,094. Other airports (Wilson, Kisumu, Malindi, and Eldoret) closed at 1,239 contributing 0.4%. In terms of market share, the USA is the leading source market, contributing 12.1% of the total arrivals, within the period. Uganda was second with 10.5% market share, United Kingdom came third, contributing 8.5%, while Tanzania is ranked fourth, contributing 7.5%.