2023: Kick APC out to end killings, banditry – Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu has said the only way to end incessant killings and economic hardship in the country is to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.

Elumelu stated this in his remarks at the 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the PDP, in Abuja on Thursday.

He said: “Indeed, Nigerians cannot wait to see the APC out of office so that there can be an end to the mindless killings, terrorism, banditry, economic hardship, poverty and utter hopelessness that the APC has brought to our dear country.

“The only assurance of security and a return to life of unity, peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity is in returning the PDP to power, and Nigerians are determined to follow us to the end.

“In this regard, I charge every one of us to make sacrifices as we gear up towards the forthcoming national convention so that we will elect competent national officers who will eventually lead us to victory.”

The opposition leader said: “In all, one thing is sure. If we work hard and not relent, the PDP will be reinstated to power, come May 29, 2023.”

He said: “With my vantage position as a parliamentarian, I make regular contact with Nigerians from all walks of life. I am happy to report to NEC that such confidence has been reinvigorated by the way and manner in which our party has handled our challenges.

“Nevertheless, it is ‘not yet uhuru’. The charge beckons on us all, now than ever before, to be even more united in jettisoning all personal interests and assuming a more nationalistic approach in all our decisions and discourses so as to provide our compatriots with the much-needed platform to forcefully rally for the task ahead.”

