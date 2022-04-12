News

2023: Kinsmen, supporters rally for Osinbajo in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Kinsmen and supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday stormed the streets of Abeokuta in solidarity with him hours after he expressed his interest in contesting the 2023 presidency.

 

Osinbajo in a seven minutes video in the early hours of Monday declared his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. His declaration came after many months of denials and pressure on him by his supporters to make his intention known.

 

The supporters under the auspices of the New Tribe, Ogun State, stormed the streets in a solitary demonstration tagged “A walk for Osinbajo”. They were led by a threetime governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI). The supporters marched through the streets of Abeokuta, expressing their satisfaction that Osinbajo had finally heeded the calls to  contest the election.

 

Isiaka, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said: “This is in solidarity and approval of the declaration earlier today by Yemi Osinbajo to run for President in the 2023 election which was broadcast this morning.

 

“This is being repeated in quite a number of other states from the reports I’m hearing and I think what it says is the approval of people for his candidacy and if you notice, this has been on for quite a while by various support groups, so what the support groups have done is just to come together and show appreciation for the declaration and also the readiness to work for him towards winning the election

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Understand the Law of Attraction in 3 Steps laid by Brian Dalmaso

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Business coach Brian Dalmaso is a man on a mission. And that mission is to educate as many people as possible on how the world’s wealthiest people think, act, and operate. You may ask yourself why, but according to Brian, it’s pretty simple. “I believe in philanthropy and being grateful for any fortune that comes […]
News

We’ll explore options to deal with rejected Electoral Act Amendment – Malami

Posted on Author Reporter

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has indicated the administration would explore all options available to deal with the National Assembly’s refusal to review the recently signed Electoral Act, 2022. President Muhammadu Buhari had, at the point of signing the bill into law on February 25, requested the National Assembly […]
News

Easter: We won’t abandon the weak, poor, Buhari assures

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will ensure that the weak, the poor and underprivileged in the society are not abandoned. The President gave this pledge Thursday in his Easter message to Christians in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. He said: “As a government, we will continue […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica