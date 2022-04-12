2023: Kinsmen, supporters rally for Osinbajo in Ogun

Kinsmen and supporters of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday stormed the streets of Abeokuta in solidarity with him hours after he expressed his interest in contesting the 2023 presidency.

Osinbajo in a seven minutes video in the early hours of Monday declared his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari. His declaration came after many months of denials and pressure on him by his supporters to make his intention known.

The supporters under the auspices of the New Tribe, Ogun State, stormed the streets in a solitary demonstration tagged “A walk for Osinbajo”. They were led by a threetime governorship candidate in Ogun State, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka (GNI). The supporters marched through the streets of Abeokuta, expressing their satisfaction that Osinbajo had finally heeded the calls to contest the election.

Isiaka, a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said: “This is in solidarity and approval of the declaration earlier today by Yemi Osinbajo to run for President in the 2023 election which was broadcast this morning.

“This is being repeated in quite a number of other states from the reports I’m hearing and I think what it says is the approval of people for his candidacy and if you notice, this has been on for quite a while by various support groups, so what the support groups have done is just to come together and show appreciation for the declaration and also the readiness to work for him towards winning the election

