2023: Kogi APC leaders to revive late Adoja’s political structure

Worried by the outcome of the June 7 Presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), which left the party’s candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, with zero vote from Kogi delegates, some leaders of APC have commenced a process to reform the party ahead of 2023 general elections.

The APC chieftains, who are mostly supporters, admirers and followers of former Kogi State Governor, late Prince Abubakar Audu, felt embarrassed with the development, which prompted their resolve to rescue the party. Based on this, the APC members drawn from the three Senatorial Districts of Kogi State in solidarity with the late Adoja’s political dynasty, hinted that plans were underway for a rebirth of APC in the state. The elders also vowed to bring together all the supporters of late Audu under one umbrella. A competent source close to the arrangements disclosed that efforts are on top gear to establish contact and mobilisation committees with a view to interfacing with Adoja’s political associates in the state and beyond.

The source whose name is not mentioned yet in print, due to the sensitivity of the project, added further that, “Interface is already ongoing at various levels across the state with families, wards, local Government Councils in order to assemble these wonderful people to achieve a common goal of “Salvaging our great party.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...