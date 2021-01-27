2023: Kogi lawmakers in Kwara, seek support for Yahaya Bello

Ahead of the 2023 general election, lawmakers from the Kogi State House of Assembly were yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, where they solicited the support of All Progressives Congress (APC) members for Governor Yahaya Bello to emerge as presidential candidate of the party.

The lawmakers insisted that it was time states in the North Central unite and work with the sole aim for the zone to produce the next president.

The high-powered delegation, which the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, led, made the call when they paid an advocacy visit to the Kwara State House of Assembly.

This was just as the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, said the agitation for power shift to the North Central was a laudable move, recalling that the zone was yet to take a shot at either the presidency or the vicepresidency since the nation’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

However, the Kogi speaker told his host that the mobilisation drive for Governor Bello to emerge as the next president was due to some attributes in him as well as his contributions to the development of Kogi State and the nation since his election as governor.

