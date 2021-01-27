News

2023: Kogi lawmakers in Kwara, seek support for Yahaya Bello

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin Comment(0)

Ahead of the 2023 general election, lawmakers from the Kogi State House of Assembly were yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital,  where they solicited the support of All Progressives Congress (APC) members for Governor Yahaya Bello to emerge as presidential candidate of the party.

 

The lawmakers insisted that it was time states in the North Central unite and work with the sole aim for the zone to produce the next president.

 

The high-powered delegation, which the Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Prince Matthew Kolawole, led, made the call when they paid an advocacy visit to the Kwara State House of Assembly.

 

This was just as the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon. Yakubu Danladi Salihu, said the agitation for power shift to the North Central was a laudable move, recalling that the zone was yet to take a shot at either the presidency or the vicepresidency since the nation’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

 

However, the Kogi speaker told his host that the mobilisation drive for Governor Bello to emerge as the next president was due to some attributes in him as well as his contributions to the development of Kogi State and the nation since his election as governor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Former NANS Presidents and leaders berates internal crisis, reaffirm Danielson Akpan as incumbent President

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former leaders of the National Association of Nigeria Students from inception 40 years ago till date met in Abuja for resolution of the regrettable crisis that engulfed the outgoing leadership of the association. The meeting held in Abuja on Thursday 22nd October, 2020 and all sides in the dispute were represented and far reaching decisions […]
News

Court to rule on EFCC’s request to inspect seized money

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday fixed February 17 to rule on the request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, praying the Court to visit the Kano branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria and inspect the sums of $9,772,800 and £74,000 seized from a former Group Managing Director of the […]
News

Pessimistic outlook reduces life expectancy

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Australia said people who are strongly pessimistic about the future are at greater risk of dying earlier than those who were not pessimists. The findings of the new study have been published this week in the journal ‘Scientific Reports’. TheresearchersfromQIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Australia, however foundthatbeinganoptimistdid not extend life expectancy.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica