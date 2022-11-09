2023: Kogi West NRM senatorial candidate focuses on youths

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) for the 2023 Kogi West senatorial poll Bala Dirisu has promised to empower youths in his constituency through Microsoft training to acquire digital skills. Dirisu, who asked his constituents to vote for him, made the promise yesterday in Abuja. According to him, said the empowerment aimed at reducing youth restiveness and other forms of social vices is intended to train 550 youths in Information Communication Technology (ICT). Dirisu said the second phase of the empowerment, which will be carried out in collaboration with the United Nations for 500 youths in Kogi West, is to begin soon. He said: “As a youthful and resourceful person, I stand a better chance, have a better idea to move the constituency forward, my aspiration is geared towards improving the lives of the people of my constituents through quality legislation.”
