2023: Kogi West NRM senatorial candidate focuses on youths

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM) for the 2023 Kogi West senatorial poll Bala Dirisu has promised to empower youths in his constituency through Microsoft training to acquire digital skills. Dirisu, who asked his constituents to vote for him, made the promise yesterday in Abuja. According to him, said the empowerment aimed at reducing youth restiveness and other forms of social vices is intended to train 550 youths in Information Communication Technology (ICT). Dirisu said the second phase of the empowerment, which will be carried out in collaboration with the United Nations for 500 youths in Kogi West, is to begin soon. He said: “As a youthful and resourceful person, I stand a better chance, have a better idea to move the constituency forward, my aspiration is geared towards improving the lives of the people of my constituents through quality legislation.”

 

Okonjo-Iweala: WTO postpones meeting to select new DG

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has postponed a general council meeting set for Monday, November 9, where members were expected to review whether to select their next Director- General (DG), Bloomberg reported yesterday. According to the news outlet, the decision will delay the WTO’s ability to confirm Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the first African and […]
US Senate to begin debate on new coronavirus bill next week

Posted on Author Reporter

  The U.S. Senate will begin debate next week on a fifth coronavirus-response bill, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday, as he forecast tough negotiations with Democrats who are seeking broader aid than Republicans. “Next week, we’ll be beginning a new bill,” McConnell said during an interview with WRVK radio in his home […]
2023: NCF, #EndSARS movement adopt ADC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Dr. Ralph Okey Nwosu has said the Nigeria Consultative Forum (NCF), #EndSARS Movement and others have adopted the ADC ahead of the 2023 general election. Nwosu also said the party is in talks with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with theaimof collaboratinginthe elections. The National Chairman, […]

