2023: Kola Abiola’s PRP, playing Buhari, APC’s card – Sowore

The presidential candidate of the African Alliance Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Monday raised the alarm that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, was drafted into the race to play a political game card for Presidential Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sowore spoke in Abuja when he announced that the AAC and a faction of the PRP, which he called ‘authentic PRP,’ have allegedly entered into an alliance for the purpose of changing the old political order in 2023. He said his candidacy on the platform of the AAC is a child of necessity, borne out of the need to urgently chase evil away from the country. Sowore further said that it was unthinkable for his party to align with the people whose ideology is quite strange to what he believes in and also supports. He said: “This alliance is between the authentic AAC and the authentic PRP.”

 

