2023: Kumuyi allays fear of Nigerians, says God will anoint a good leader

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Wednesday declared that God has chosen and anointed a capable candidate to lead Nigerians as President in 2023.

Kumuyi allayed Nigerians’ worries about the forthcoming general elections by reassuring them that it is in God’s flawless hands, adding that Nigerians will rejoice, and that no one can replace God in determining who will be the next President.

The renowned pastor, who stated this in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State during a visit to the palace of Osemawe, Oba Adesimbo Kiladejo ahead of a global crusade in the town with the theme: “Triumphant Power” expressed optimism that an anointed leader will emerge in Nigeria.

According to him, the 2023 presidency is destiny and divine, no one can stop whoever God has chosen and God will give Nigerians an ordained president in 2023.

