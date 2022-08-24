News

2023: Kumuyi allays fear of Nigerians, says God will anoint a good leader

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure Comment(0)

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Wednesday declared that God has chosen and anointed a capable candidate to lead Nigerians as President in 2023.

Kumuyi allayed Nigerians’ worries about the forthcoming general elections by reassuring them that it is in God’s flawless hands, adding that Nigerians will rejoice, and that no one can replace God in determining who will be the next President.

The renowned pastor, who stated this in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State during a visit to the palace of Osemawe, Oba Adesimbo Kiladejo ahead of a global crusade in the town with the theme: “Triumphant Power” expressed optimism that an anointed leader will emerge in Nigeria.

According to him, the 2023 presidency is destiny and divine, no one can stop whoever God has chosen and God will give Nigerians an ordained president in 2023.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles

Olubadan designate
News

Olubadan-designate: Many activists shun leadership roles

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Olubadan of Ibadan-designate, Dr. Lekan Balogun, yesterday observed that many right activists fighting for social justice had failed to show interest in seeking leadership positions outside of their private and personal callings due to ignorance on their part. The monarch-inwaiting said this yesterday while hosting the former President, Campaign for Democracy (CD) and Convener, […]
News

Fidau prayer: Reps member, others extol late politician, Lanre Razaq

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The member, House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency, Mr Wale Raji, on Saturday described the late political icon, Lanre Razak, as a remarkable leader, who devoted his life to the progress of Epe and beyond. Raji said this during the eight – day fidau prayer for late Lanre Razak held in Epe.   He […]
News Top Stories

GDP: IMF ranks Nigeria 1st in Africa, 26th in the world

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria stands as the number one country in Africa in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) 2020 World Economic Outlook’s ratings of countries. Using countries’ GDPs, IMF ranked Nigeria among the first 26 countries in the world in the same position with an average $442,976 million, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).   Countries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica