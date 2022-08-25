News

2023: Kumuyi allays fears of Nigerians, says God will anoint a good leader

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, yesterday, declared that God has chosen and anointed a capable candidate to lead Nigerians as president in 2023. Kumuyi allayed Nigerians’ worries about the forthcoming general elections by reassuring them that it is in God’s flawless hands, adding that Nigerians will rejoice, and that no one can replace God in determining who will be the next President.

The renowned pastor, who stated this in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State during a visit to the palace of Osemawe, Oba Adesimbo Kiladejo ahead of a global crusade in the town with the theme: “Triumphant Power” expressed optimism that an anointed leader will emerge in Nigeria. According to him, the 2023 presidency is destiny and divine, no one can stop whoever God has chosen and God will give Nigerians an ordained president in 2023. He said: “As for next year, about the election. Everything is in the hand of God.

I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world. “Will there be an election, will there not be an election? Who will come out as the President of our country and who will come out as the governor of each of the states is known unto God.” Speaking on the six day crusade, the clergyman said that: “God led us to conduct the outreach in Ondo town. “I want to assure the people of Ondo town, the state and the country that better days are ahead and it’s the dawn of greater and better things.

“Good things happen anywhere Christ is proclaimed and we have come to this city, state to do just that and the people should expect good tidings.” While receiving the clergyman, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Kiladejo, lauded Kumuyi for always standing by the truth and for his teaching on holiness. Kumuyi, who had earlier visited Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his office, described the governor as a courageous personality who had given voice to the voiceless. He lauded the efforts of the governor in securing the lives of the people in the state and prayed for him to fulfil his promises to the people of the state before leaving office.

 

