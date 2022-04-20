2023: Kwakwanso joins presidential race

News Top Stories

Former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, yesterday joined the presidential race as he picked the nomination and expression of interest forms of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of the 2023 general election.

Addressing supporters at the national headquarters of the NNPP, Kwankwanso, who paid N30 million for the forms, called on Nigerians to join his new party and work towards changing the country for the good of all citizens. He described the NNPP as a progressive party that wants to change the political landscape of Nigeria. He said: “This country has never been divided like this before and we are people who want to unite this country regardless of religion and tribe because the country is for all of us. “Let me at this point also, invite all Nigerians to register in NNPP. Go to your wards and register. We have been printing membership cards and they are being exhausted. “For people who want to join politics, come and buy the forms at the headquarters of the NNPP. For the state house of assembly forms are at the state level,” Kwankwanso said.

 

