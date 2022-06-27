News Top Stories

2023: Kwankwaso asks Nigerians to reject APC, PDP, says they’ve failed

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju, ADO EKITI Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Musa Kwankwaso, has bemoaned the growing poverty and security challenges facing the nation, saying the country badly needs leadership change to avert disaster.

 

The former Kano State governor, who said this in Ado Ekiti during a consultation visit to Ekiti State yesterday, told Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election because they have failed the country over the years. He lamented dilapidating infrastructure, growing youth unemployment and the discouraging situation in the country.

The former representative of Kano Central in the Senate asked Nigerians to embrace the NNPP, saying the party would save the nation.

 

The former PDP and APC chief said: “The only way to avert that disaster is for Nigerians to go and  sell the ideas of the NNPP, which is a progressive party, and vote for the party come 2023. “We have seen the performance of the APC and the PDP and all of us believe that they have failed the countrywoefullyandnobody should expect anything from them again.

 

These people in the two parties have failed  and failed woefully, they have nothing to offer. “Look at the road from Akure to Ado Ekiti; it is in a very terrible and deplorable situation. You go around the country’s cities, Abuja, and other areas; you hardly see anything happening, poverty is at the highest level in this country, insecurity is also at its peak and we can’t continue like that, because the way we are going now is one way to disaster in the country.”

Kwankwaso dismissed speculation the NNPP is planning to forge an alliance with the PDP ahead of the 2023 election. He urged his supporters not to believe the reports. The ex-governor said: “We have candidates across theboardintheNNPPahead of the 2023 election, so do you expect me to leave and join others in the PDP?

 

“It is not going to happen. I was a founding member of the two major parties and they have nothing to offer again, that is why I left them and I can’t go back.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

