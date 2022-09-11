Politics

2023: Kwankwaso denies stepping down for Atiku, Tinubu

Mr. Ladipo Johnson, the spokesperson of the Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso Presidential Campaign organisation, has dispelled speculations that the candidate is considering backing other candidates.

Johnson was reacting to speculations on social media that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, Kwankwaso, was considering stepping down for either the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar or the APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

In a statement in Lagos on Sunday, Johnson said: “Kwankwaso is in the race to win.

“I do not know how and why people come up with these assertions and speculations. Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for anyone.”

He said that Kwankwaso would contest the 2023 presidential election to the end as he joined the race of his convictions that he would make the desired change in Nigeria.

“Kwankwaso is not in the race to negotiate. He has the capacity, track record for competence and the political will to lead Nigeria to greater heights.

“Our candidate has no reason to step down. His path to victory and chances are very high. Competitive yes but his chances are very high considering his acceptance nationwide as a man of integrity.”

He said that the party was ready for the campaigns and would transverse the entire country to convince Nigerians and to explain the reasons why they should support the NNPP.

Johnson said it was time for Nigerians to take what they read on social media with a pinch of salt, stating that as campaigns drew nearer, a lot of lies would be unleashed to confuse Nigerians.

“I advice we check all information and be sure its truth before believing them.

“There will be a lot of campaign of calumny against politicians that are more acceptable to the people but we are ready to put such campaigners to shame.”

He said that the NNPP as a party has a clear vision of its intentions for Nigerians and would not be dragged into unnecessary criticisms but would face the task of convincing Nigerians of the fresh ideas it would be bringing on board if elected.

 

