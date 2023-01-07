2023: Kwankwaso faults INEC over run-off election

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso yesterday faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the likelihood of a run-off of the presidential election slated for February 25. This is as he blamed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the socio-economic ruins of the country in the last 24 years, contending that they have no moral justification to present themselves for election before the masses. Kwankwaso, who was in Anambra State to open the party’s offices and to commiserate with the Founder and Chairman, Board of Trustees of the party, Dr. Okechukwu Aniebonam, over the demise of his sister, said that in the next 50 days a lot of permutations would change and that there would be a straight winner in the presidential election.

“Recently we have heard the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC say that there might not be an outright winner in the presidential election; maybe that is the situation now, but we in the NNPP believe that in the next 50 days so many things are likely to happen,” he said.

The former governor of Kano State took further swipe at the PDP and APC stating that; “We have also seen the PDP and APC and their candidates looking for help and not thinking of the problems of other people and we have seen what the two parties have done in the last 24 years or so. These parties have no reason to raise their fingers because they are responsible for the total failure that we are seeing in this country,” he said.

