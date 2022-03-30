News Top Stories

2023: Kwankwaso formally joins NNPP, obtains membership card

…says neither PDP nor APC shares his political ideology

Former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, yesterday formally left the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) and joined the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), a new platform where he hopes to actualise his political dreams. Kwankwaso was issued with a membership card of his new party at a brief ceremony held at his residence in Abuja. Addressing journalists the sidelines of the cross over ceremony, the former governor disclosed that he had earlier in the day resigned his membership of the PDP following irreconcilable differences between him and his former party.

Kwankwaso, a founding member of the PDP in 1998 served as governor of Kano Statebetween1999and 2003as well asbetween 2011 and2015. Tracing his political journey, Kwankwaso said he had to quit the PDP in 2014 when the party was detailing and joined forces with his associates in the All Progressives Congress (APC) with whom he thought shared the same ideology of change. He said: “We decided to join forces with my friends, brothers and sisters; people we believed, at that time, were like minds; believing that change at that particular time was necessary.

“We succeeded in 2015 to bring change and we believed things will change for the better for the country. “Unfortunately, many of us were disappointed and we had to get out of it even though, very late. The only option we had at that particular time was to come back to PDP despite all the issues “On that platform, you know what happened in 2019. We did whatever we could to ensure that there was another change, but God knows better.” On why he had to quit the PDP a second time, Kwankwaso said he had observed a clear ideological difference between himself and with so many people especially, the leaders of the PDP and even the APC and could no longer continue to be with them.

 

