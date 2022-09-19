2023: Kwankwaso in Delta, inaugurates NNPP secretariat

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso, at the weekend, visited Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State to inaugurate the campaign secretariat of Omatseye Nesiama, the NNPP Delta South senatorial candidate.

During the commissioning, about 1,000 members of the APC decamped to the NNPP, saying, “We are tired of failed promises and a party that does not carry us along”. The defectors joined the NNPP after a ‘hope walk’ organised by the Omatseye Nesiama Campaign Organization in Warri, Delta State.

The ‘hope walk’ began from McDermott Junction in Igbudu as party faithfuls marched to Deco Junction, Okumagba Avenue, Estate, Okere Market and Odion Road, where the campaign office is located.

In a chat with newsmen, the NNPP Delta South senatorial candidate, Omatseye Nesiama, urged the electorate, especially the people of Delta South Senatorial District, to collect their Personal Voter Cards.

