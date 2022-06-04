News

2023: Kwankwaso is our presidential candidate – NNPP founder

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has said that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso remains the presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. The founder and pioneer National Chairman of the party, Dr Boniface Aniebonam, said Kwankwaso would be confirmed as the presidential candidate in the party’s forthcoming Special National Convention scheduled for June 8 in Abuja. Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Lagos, Aniebonam said the former governor of Kano State would be returned unopposed at the convention.

He said, “Now is the time for God’s intervention in Nigeria. What Nigeria needs now is a strong leader like Kwankwaso, a man with character, patriotism and capacity for human development. “When we get a strong leader, all agitations will die a natural death. If Kwankwaso emerges the President, some of these problems will be resolved because only divine leadership could solve Nigeria’s numerous challenges.” According to Aniebonam, the former governor had the divine voice of God to lead the country on the platform of NNPP.

He said the responsibility before Kwankwaso was to reunite Nigerians, address insecurity through a revamped economy, employment opportunities and social services. “Let Nigeria start again from the beginning. Kwankwaso is coming in to bring everybody together to end all these challenges. He is going to bring Nigerians together and he is going to reunite this country. “Nigeria is a consuming nation. Therefore, a mandate for Kwankwaso is to reverse the trend and to make Nigeria a productive nation. Insecurity will die a natural death if there sense of belonging, employment,” he said.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

