2023: Kwankwaso misrepresents, disrespects North with remarks –Group

A group, the Arewa Youths Progressive Alliance, has dissociated itself from a comment credited to the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, that voters from the North would only vote for the region’s presidential candidates. But the spokesman for the group, Alhaji Sambo Galadima, said: “The North is neither anti-progress nor xenophobic against other Nigerians.” In a statement released in Kaduna yesterday, Galadima said the impression created by the former Governor of Kano State was not only disrespectful to the region but also misrepresented the true characters of an average northern voter.

Picking holes in the assertion by the NNPP presidential candidate who spoke on Channels TV, the spokesman noted that Kwankwaso’s utterances portrayed the North as retrogressive. “Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s utterances portray the North as retrogressive and the average northern voter as insensitive and unconcerned about the sufferings of Nigerians and the high rate of insecurity and economic woes bedevilling Nigeria, and rather concerned about having ‘fellow northerner and fellow Muslim’ perpetuate themselves in power.

