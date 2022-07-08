News

2023: Kwankwaso misrepresents, disrespects North with remarks –Group

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A group, the Arewa Youths Progressive Alliance, has dissociated itself from a comment credited to the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, that voters from the North would only vote for the region’s presidential candidates. But the spokesman for the group, Alhaji Sambo Galadima, said: “The North is neither anti-progress nor xenophobic against other Nigerians.” In a statement released in Kaduna yesterday, Galadima said the impression created by the former Governor of Kano State was not only disrespectful to the region but also misrepresented the true characters of an average northern voter.
Picking holes in the assertion by the NNPP presidential candidate who spoke on Channels TV, the spokesman noted that Kwankwaso’s utterances portrayed the North as retrogressive. “Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s utterances portray the North as retrogressive and the average northern voter as insensitive and unconcerned about the sufferings of Nigerians and the high rate of insecurity and economic woes bedevilling Nigeria, and rather concerned about having ‘fellow northerner and fellow Muslim’ perpetuate themselves in power.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC Chair: Continue consultations, remain focused – Akeredolu tells Sani Musa

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) of Ondo State has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairmanship hopeful, Senator Sani Musa, to remain focused, continue with his consultations process and not get distracted. Speaking Wednesday when he received Musa, a frontline APC Chairmanship aspirant and his team who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government […]
News

Kalu commiserates with House of Igbinedion over demise of Mrs Maria Igbinedion

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condoled with the House of Igbinedion over the demise of Mrs Maria Igbinedion, mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion. Describing the deceased as a woman of virtue, Kalu acknowledged the outstanding attributes of the late […]
News

Arotile: We’ve handed over suspects to police – NAF

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Friday night, said it had handed over to the police the suspects arrested in connection with the death of the first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, for further investigation and possible prosecution. According to the NAF, Arotile died on July 14, at about […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica