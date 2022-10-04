2023: Kwankwaso ready to succeed Buhari, says Olayoku

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) yesterday dismissed insinuations that the Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is a spoiler in the next year’s Presidential election

The National Secretary, Dipo Olayoku, stated this in Abuja, in a statement he issued after an emergency meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC), where some publications against the party and its Presidential candidate were reviewed.

According to the statement, the NWC also reviewed the timetable for the kick-off of its Presidential Campaign. The statement quipped that after reviewing some reports against the party and its Presidential candidate, the NWC discovered that they were sponsored against the Party.

On Monday, a Weekly newspaper had raised the question: “Kwankwaso a contender or spoiler”? But the NNPP Working Committee however said, its Presidential Candidate is the one to beat in the 2023 Presidential election, therefore cannot be a spoiler or a pretende

