2023: Kwankwaso unveils 60-page manifesto, promises free WAEC, JAMB registration

The candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 presidential election Musa Kwankwaso yesterday unveiled a 60-page blueprint for his presidential aspiration. Unveiling this in Abuja, the former Kano State governor said he would listen to Nigerians on the issue of restructuring the country. According to him, his administration will not be rigid on issue of restructuring.

He said: “Whatever Nigerians want will be given to them.” Kwankwaso pledged to curb insecurity, and develop the education, health and agriculture sectors. Speaking on the education sector, he said he would ensure that all entry examinations into tertiary institutions are free for Nigerians. According to him, if elected, his administration will ensure that parents do not pay registration fees for the West African Examination Council, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and National Examination Council examinations.

