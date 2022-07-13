Politics

2023: Kwankwaso’s NNPP, AAC yet to submit guber candidates’ list – INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) is not among the 16 political parties that uploaded nomination forms for the March 2023 governorship and state Assembly elections.

The other political party yet to upload its candidates’ list is the African Action Congress (AAC).

The Commission had given the 18 registered political parties between July 1 and 15, to upload list of their candidates for state elections on the INEC Candidate Nomination Portal (ICNP).

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye, in a statement on Wednesday, disclosed that the Commission has processed a total of 6,995 nomination forms (EC9) so far uploaded by 16 out of 18 political parties for the constituencies where they intend to sponsor candidates.

Okoye, who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, reminded the two political parties yet to comply with INEC’s directive, that there would be no extension of time.

“The deadline is Friday 15th July 2022. The portal will automatically shut down at 6.00pm on that date,” he warned.

 

Our Reporters

