2023: Kwara alleges plot to smear AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State government has alleged a plot by opposition politicians to launch a campaign of calumny against Governor AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq and some other top government officials. Addressing a press conference yesterday in Ilorin, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Communication, Alhaji Bashir Adigun, accused some opposition politicians of planning to use doctored documents, unverified claims, fake videos and other disinformation to mislead the public.

He said: “We invited you to this news conference to draw your attention to a plot by some opposition elements in the state, including the Peoples Democratic Party and their allies, to smear the governor and some other top government officials with falsehood in their desperate bid to return the state to backwardness and wanton diversion of public funds and resources to their private use.

“They plan to begin heavy use of some media platforms, including online media, to attack the government using all sorts of salacious tales that only exist in their imagination. “We are aware that some mischievous elements are trying to rehash the long dismissed tale of N300 million LG funds purportedly missing. “The interesting thing is that the only source to which they credit this phantom claim has since retracted the claim on a number of occasions. As a government that cared about accountability, the government set up a probe panel that thoroughly investigated the matter. Various persons and government departments made presentations to the panel and the finding was that there was nothing like anyone diverting any money from local government.”

 

