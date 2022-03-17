News

2023: Kwara APC gives aspirants campaign rules, inaugurates new exco

Kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday gave those aspiring to the various positions in the 2023 general election its campaign rules. The party unfolded its plans for the election during the inauguration of the executive committee headed by Prince Sunday Fagbemi in Ilorin. Fagbemi said the party would work towards winning back all aggrieved members.

He said: “We shall not relent in our efforts to unite the party and match collectively to 2023, to not only deliver victory across the board, but to also do so with better margin compared to what we had in 2019.” The chairman urged all aspirants to embark on their ambition with a sense of decorum and sportsmanship. He said: “The aspirants should have robust engagement with the members of the party in seeking their support and they should not castigate one another under the guise of campaign. We are one big family and even if we are competing, we should do it with all sense of responsibility.”

Fagbemi, who reeled out the sector-to-sector achievements of the APC administration in the state, said all that is left “is for us to put our house in order. “Putting our house in order cannot happen without discipline within the party. We will therefore begin by ensuring that there is discipline within the party,” he said. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said: “Kwarans have resolved not to ever hand the reins of government to wandering wolves and their allies”.

 

