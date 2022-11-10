News

2023: Kwara CAN gives conditions to support parties

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State branch of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said it will only support parties that have the interest of Christianity at heart in the 2023 election. The association has been protesting against the inadequate representation of Christians in public offices as well as alleged marginalization.

The Chairman, Rt. Rev. Sunday Adewole, said this yesterday at a stakeholders’ dialogue with the candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) for the 2023 governorship poll Alhaji Yakubu Gobir, at CAN headquarters in Ilorin. Adewole said: “Current and past administrations in Kwara have been insincere in fulfill-ing their promises to the Christian folk, and they become inaccessible after getting into office.

We are mostly disregarded as a minority. For instance, Gobir and the YPP are the only political players that consult with us ahead of the 2023 election.” He also advised all parties to ensure issue-based campaigns and desist from campaigns of calumny and character assassination.

 

Our Reporters

