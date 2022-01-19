2023: Kwara North APC backs AbdulRazaq

Kwara State North All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders are backing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for a second term. At an event in Bode Saadu, headquarters of Moro Local Government Area party leaders including the representatives of Edu/Patigi/Moro and Baruten/ Kaiama in the House of Representatives as well as House of Assembly members led by the Speaker Saliu Yakub Danladi, elders and top government functionaries from the zone pledged their support for the governor. Danladi berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “for trying to impose failed politicians on the district by its so-called zoning of the governorship ticket to Kwara North”. He said: “Kwara North APC has resolved not to fall for the gimmicks of the failed dynasty.”
