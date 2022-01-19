News

2023: Kwara North APC backs AbdulRazaq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

Kwara State North All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders are backing Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for a second term. At an event in Bode Saadu, headquarters of Moro Local Government Area party leaders including the representatives of Edu/Patigi/Moro and Baruten/ Kaiama in the House of Representatives as well as House of Assembly members led by the Speaker Saliu Yakub Danladi, elders and top government functionaries from the zone pledged their support for the governor. Danladi berated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “for trying to impose failed politicians on the district by its so-called zoning of the governorship ticket to Kwara North”. He said: “Kwara North APC has resolved not to fall for the gimmicks of the failed dynasty.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Scores killed as military airstrikes hit bandits’ hideout in Kaduna

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Defence Headquarters yesterday said the Air Component of Operation Thunder Strike has neutralised several armed bandits in air raids on their camps in the Kuduru and Kwaimbana Forest areas of Kaduna State. Director of Defence Information (DDI), Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Maj.- Gen. John Enenche, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said the successes were […]
News

Court clears ex-president NBA, Usoro, of N1.4bn fraud

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged and acquitted the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Paul Usoro, of alleged N1.4 billion fraud charge slammed on him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The judge while upholding Usoro’s no case submission held that the anti-graft […]
News

eNaira wallet back on Playstore after 24 hours

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem andAbdulwahab Isa,

The eNaira wallet has returned to Google Playstore after Wednesday’s disappearance. The version of the app on Google Playstore for Android users went missing 48 hours after its launch on October 27. The Central Bank of Nigeria had earlier explained that the sudden disappearance of the new app was due to necessary updates. Director of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica