Politics

2023: Labour drums support for Peter Obi’s emergence as President

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Organised labour has thrown its weight behind the candidacy of the Labour Party President aspirant Peter Obi, and pledged its support, campaign and everything within their power to ensure he emerges winner of the 2023 Presidential elections.

Presidents of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) who pledged their support in separate addresses Tuesday in Abuja at the 10th anniversary lecture in honour of Late Pascal Bayau in Abuja.

President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who described Obi as one of the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of Labour Party to be recognised by the Labour Centre, maintained that NLC was solidly behind Labour Party and would fully mobilise to ensure the victory of the party come 2023 general election.

According to him, it had become necessary for Labour to fully venture into politics and work hard to support candidates whose mantra would make life better for workers and Nigerians at large, as workers’ unions have realised that strikes and protests alone cannot change the narratives in Nigeria, especially workers’ welfare and fair treatment.

TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, who said Obi was a face among the presidential candidates all labour unions were pleased and ready to work with, revealed that the entire labour movement has accepted, adopted and would support and ensure workers massively vote for him in the 2023 presidential elections.

In his address, Mr Peter Obi said his visit to the leadership of the two labour centres was not to campaign but for a courtesy call; to honour the Organised Labour on whose party and interest he is seeking Nigerians vote in the 2023 general elections.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Leave a Reply

